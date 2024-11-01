× 1 of 4 Expand × 2 of 4 Expand × 3 of 4 Expand × 4 of 4 Expand Prev Next

Akron Art Museum

Since its founding in 1922, the Akron Art Museum has been powered by the love and appreciation of art. Comprised entirely of volunteers until 1924, the museum also prevailed through the Great Depression with volunteer help. It did not have a permanent art space until 1937. Now, its collection of 7,000-plus artworks includes masterpieces by artists such as Andy Warhol and Mickalene Thomas. Your Impact: Assist by greeting and answering visitors’ questions, giving museum tours or setting up and providing help during events and workshops. 1 S. High St., Akron, 330-376-9186, akronartmuseum.org

Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank

Formed in 1982, the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank has expanded its reach to 600 food pantries, meal sites, shelters and other programs across eight Northeast Ohio counties. In its May 2024 update, the foodbank and its partners reported a 30 percent increase in visits from people seeking help in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the first quarter of 2023. Your Impact: Whether you want to help deliver food to hunger-relief programs, label and package foods or assist in registration and intake operations at pantries, there are plenty of roles available for those who want to eliminate hunger. Plus, don a costume and join the Selfless Elf 5K Dec. 21 to raise funds. 350 Opportunity Parkway, Akron, 330-535-6900, akroncantonfoodbank.org

Akron Children’s

Operating two hospital campuses, six regional health centers and more than 50 primary and specialty locations, Akron Children’s hospital gets over 1 million patient visits a year. Your Impact: Volunteer to serve at one of Akron Children’s hospital campuses — read to kids, bake cookies bedside, help with the Doggie Brigade and more. You can also assist with the annual Holiday Tree Festival fundraiser event Nov. 16 to 24, become a NICU infant cuddler or join the parent adviser or mentor programs. 1 Perkins Square, Akron, 330-543-1000, akronchildrens.org

Haven of Rest Ministries

Last year, Haven of Rest Ministries provided men, women and children in need with over 45,000 nights of lodging, more than 120,600 meals and over 9,600 free clothing shopping appointments. Founded in 1943, it also offers education and career development programs, parenting classes and more to help people transition out of homelessness. Your Impact: Help is needed in all sorts of roles at Haven of Rest, from serving food and washing dishes to picking up donations from partner agencies and sorting canned goods. 175 E. Market St., Akron, 330-535-1563, havenofrest.org

Magical Theatre Company

Since its origins as the touring Akron Children’s Theatre, founded in 1972, the Magical Theatre Company has given kids the gift of artistic expression — reaching 50,000 children and families each year. Upcoming productions include “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” Dec. 6 to 22. Your Impact: Usher, help out at public performances, build sets, assist during fundraisers and more to provide rich theatrical experiences for kids and their families. 565 W. Tuscarawas Ave., Barberton, 330-848-3708, magicaltheatre.org

Hope & Healing Survivor Resource Center

For 50 years, the Hope & Healing Survivor Resource Center has helped survivors of sexually violent crimes, domestic and intimate partner violence and human trafficking. With two shelter locations, it provides therapy and support groups, emergency shelter, court advocacy and more. Your Impact: Volunteer your time by cleaning, sorting, adding beautification and doing administrative work — or get trained to directly aid survivors by working a hotline or providing hospital advocacy and other services. Summit County, 974 E. Market St., Akron, 330-374-0740, hopeandhealingresources.org

One of a Kind Pet Rescue

Since 2007, One of a Kind Pet Rescue has placed 42,500 pets into homes — and saved them all from the dangers of euthanasia at other shelters. Once rescued, the organization spays or neuters the animals, gets them ready for adoption and helps to find them new families. Your Impact: Foster expecting moms, puppies, kittens, injured animals and more. You can also volunteer to assist with animal care and operations. Adoption center, 1929 W. Market St., Akron, 330-865-6200, oneofakindpets.com

Rahab Ministries

One woman who wanted to make a difference for survivors of sex trafficking in Akron started Rahab Ministries. Now, its outreach spans across Stark, Summit and Cuyahoga counties. The ministries’ goal — to provide aid to and build relationships with survivors of sex trafficking — is met with mentoring, youth case management services, jail ministries and more. Your Impact: Volunteers prepare meals, clean or undergo training to help trafficking survivors at Rahab’s drop-in homes in Akron and Canton — which offer family-style meals, clothes and other amenities. There are also opportunities for trained volunteers to help with street outreach, jail ministries and survivor mentorship. 3480 W. Market St., Suite 303, Fairlawn, 330-819-3326, rahab-ministries.org

Ronald McDonald House Charities Northeast Ohio

Families with children who need medical care in Akron are given assistance at the Ronald McDonald House — so that they can focus on what matters most: their child. By providing lodging, showers, meals, free parking and more, this organization allows parents and siblings to focus on the recovery of their loved one. Your Impact: Cook meals for 75 to 90 residents, clean the house, do laundry, restock donations and more. Akron Ronald McDonald House, 141 W. State St., Akron, 330-253-5400, rmhcneo.org

Salvation Army Summit County

The Summit County chapter of this international organization distributes hot meals, partners with adults and kids to provide counseling and activities, offers free Christmas gifts and more. Your Impact: Volunteer your time to work at a food pantry, serve meals, be a Christmas toy packer or ring the bell for its Red Kettle Campaign from Nov. 8 to Dec. 24. Salvation Army Summit County Area Services, 190 S. Maple St., Akron, 330-762-8481, easternusa.salvationarmy.org/northeast-ohio/summit-county

Socially Responsible Sweatshop

Mary Ann Kasper, a Kent-based community activist, wanted to help low-income residents stretch their food budgets. Realizing the burden that food insecurity placed on them, she began working to transform textiles destined for the landfill into handcrafted, purposeful items — selling them and donating the proceeds to food-insecure community members and other social justice-related projects since 2013. Your Impact: Donate unwanted fabrics to the cause or volunteer to sew items such as bags, place mats, pillows and more. 1719 Merrill Road, Kent, sociallyresponsiblesweatshopohio.org

Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens

A 70-acre estate built in the early 1910s for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. magnate F.A. Seiberling, Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens is beautifully preserved and has become a center of entertainment and community. In 1955, Stan Hywet opened its doors for the first time as a museum, showcasing the cultural and educational aspects of one of the finest homes to come out of the Industrial Age. Your Impact: Volunteer your time to help facilitate different educational and entertainment events, become a host at the manor’s front door, work as a tour guide, dress up as a re-enactor and more. Enjoy a stunning space while learning more about its history. 714 N. Portage Path, Akron, 330-836-5533, stanhywet.org

Vantage Aging

Since 1975, the goal of Vantage Aging has been to support older adults with independence, purpose, and dignity — and to make aging a positive experience. Through supporting low-income adults over 55 with paid job training and part-time job placement services, Vantage enables them to retain independence through work. Vantage also provides home-delivered meals, safety checks, personal care services, assistance with household chores and more. Your Impact: Assist with the Meals on Wheels of Northeast Ohio program. The AmeriCorps Seniors Retired and Senior Volunteer Program matches those 55 and older to help out with volunteer opportunities at other nonprofits, including those addressing food insecurity, social isolation and more. 388 S. Main St. Suite 325, Akron, 330-253-4597, vantageaging.org

Weathervane Playhouse

Through the power of theater, creativity and education, Weathervane Playhouse aims to enrich and improve the quality of life for those who live in the Akron area. Through thought-provoking performances such as “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” Nov. 21 to Dec. 22, Weathervane provides joy, entertainment and a showcase of local talent. Your Impact: Get creative on crew — helping in areas such as props, costumes and set construction — usher, work the box office or perhaps even snag an acting role. 1301 Weathervane Lane, Akron, 330-836-2626, weathervaneplayhouse.com