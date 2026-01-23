Let’s Go Red for Women’s Heart Health

AMERICAN HEART ASSOCIATION

American Heart Association

Go Red for Akron-Canton Women’s Heart Health

The American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women movement raises awareness and critical funds for women’s cardiovascular health.

By Molly Marhofer, 2026 Akron-Canton Go Red for Women chair and community outreach director for Ron Marhofer Auto Family

-----------

Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death in women — yet less than half of women are aware of this statistic. That is simply unacceptable.

To change the future of health for everyone everywhere, the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women movement is uniting women to understand their risk, address clinical gaps in care and fight back against their No. 1 killer.

That’s why on Friday, Feb. 6, we Go Red. Locally sponsored by Ron Marhofer Auto Family, wear Red Day is about raising awareness to help women recognize their risk, speak up and take proactive steps to support their hearts.

It’s also why, on Thursday, Feb. 12, at House Three Thirty, we are empowering women at the Akron-Canton Go Red for Women experience — to learn about their heart health and to support lifesaving research, education and advocacy.

Did you know that nearly half of women ages 20 and older are living with some form of cardiovascular disease? Women also experience unique life stages, like pregnancy and menopause, that can affect their risk. Yet, women continue to be underrepresented in cardiovascular research. They are also less likely to receive bystander CPR.

So, we Go Red. To meet the health needs of women now, and at every age, every stage and every season of their lives. Through Go Red for Women, we’re investing in research and solutions designed for women’s unique health needs. Women deserve support for their well-being at every age and stage of life.

The people and organizations you see on this page are helping us do just that.

Women are not waiting. Women are not slowing down. Through Go Red for Women, women are taking action to live longer and healthier. Let’s Go Red.

-----------

Women of Impact Nominees

as of 12/15/2026

Katelyn Amendolara-Russo, Dr. Brianna French, Lauren Oktavec, Viki Stoops

TEEN of Impact Nominees

Bridget Borehardt, Hend Egzait, Rehaan Khan, Hudson Moser, Sushmitha Venkatesan, Julia Winchell, Katie Zook

-----------

Spotlight

Shortly after giving birth to twins, Green’s Jennifer Petraitis started experiencing chest pain. Only four days postpartum, Jen’s husband found her unresponsive and purple on the floor of their home. Thankfully, he immediately started CPR, which saved Jen’s life.

Once at the hospital, Dr. Grace Ayafor, president of the American Heart Association’s Board of Directors, recognized Jen’s condition as a SCAD heart attack. Thanks to immediate CPR and medical treatment, Jen is now alive and well, working as a nurse and watching her four kids grow up.

-----------

Circle of Red

Sara Bender, Theresa Carter, John & Teresa Graham, Holly Hogston, Laura Kish, Jennifer Knight, Molly Marhofer, Natalie Mowry, Sherry Neubert, Anne Pauley, Beth (Buffy) Phillips, Rajini Poth, Colleen Titus, Marlene Toot, Dr. Brianna French

-----------

Fun Fact

Did you know: Women are less likely to receive bystander CPR than men. Women are also 23% less likely to survive sudden cardiac arrest than men. The American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women movement is working to change these statistics — so all women are able to live their longest, healthiest lives.

