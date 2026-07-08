Great Impact: Discover Akron's Legacy with "The Families That Built Akron" Exhibit

Rubber manufacturers gave Akron nationwide recognition, but everyday people like the Barracato family — who run Adolph Optical, an eye care clinic that’s been thriving in Akron for four generations — also contributed to its rich culture. Take a fresh look at Akron’s history through Stan Hywet Hall & Garden’s “The Families That Built Akron” exhibit, created as part of the America250 initiative. Located in the Manor House’s dining room, it features local families’ photos, family and military memorobilia, vintage menus, books and local artwork. Running through Sept. 13, it spotlights 30 Akron families whose legacies range from the early canal years of Akron’s past through the city’s industrial rubber age and into the present day. “We hope that our visitors find a connection and … start thinking about their impact on the community and the wider world,” says curatorial manager Bailey Yoder.

714 N. Portage Path, Akron, 330-836-5533, stanhywet.org