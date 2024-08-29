Rocking the Rubber Bowl

× Expand photo by Ott Gangl and provided by Summit Memory/ Akron-Summit County Public Library

On July 11, 1972, at the Rubber Bowl, the Rolling Stones played arguably one of the best concerts ever held in Akron. It sold out, causing some of its attendees — over 40,000 people — to spend the night before camped in cars and the nearby woods. As the music started for opener Stevie Wonder, however, police attempted to arrest a youth on drug charges. According to the Akron Beacon Journal, fans threw bottles and other objects, creating 10 minutes of chaos. Seven cops were hurt and almost 30 concertgoers were arrested, but the show went on — the Stones impressing with “Satisfaction” and “Gimme Shelter.” Though the demolition of the Rubber Bowl was completed in 2023, Akronites can still rock out to epic shows, such as the Outlaw Music Festival — featuring Bob Dylan, John Mellencamp and Willie Nelson — at Blossom Music Center Sept. 12.