Historic Fete: Akron Event Highlights John Brown's Local Legacy

Celebrate the 225th birthday of abolitionist John Brown, who called Akron home in the mid-1800s, with a May 9 event. At the Akron Zoo at 3:30 p.m., hear Akron historian Dave Lieberth discuss Brown’s history before heading to the John Brown Monument. There, enjoy performances from soloist W. Ginger Ferguson and reenactor Reva Golden. From 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., partake in an open house with cake at the John Brown House. See “Family. Farm. Freedom.,” an exhibit on Brown, who farmed sheep in Akron with Col. Simon Perkins. “We wanted to remind people that John Brown worked for Perkins here, and we also share that he lived the majority of his life in what we know as Summit County,” says Leianne Neff Heppner, president and CEO of the Summit County Historical Society of Akron, OH.

Free, John Brown House, 514 Diagonal Road, Akron, 330-535-1120, summithistory.org