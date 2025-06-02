Into the Blue: Swim, Camp & Rock Out at Ohio’s Hidden Gem

There’s something special about swimming in the clear blue, spring-fed quarry at Nelson Ledges Quarry Park.

“The water is fantastic,” says owner and director Evan Kelley. “Some people find that it almost has healing properties. There’s a lot of energy in it and a lot of history. It’s so clean and fresh. It feels great to jump in, look up at the sun and float on your back.”

In the 1940s and ‘50s, the quarry was mined for sandstone and quartz. In the late ‘50s, machinery hit springs — and the quarry gradually filled with water, leaving peninsulas, rock shelves and an island. A campground opened in 1972 and became notorious for partying.

After working as a lifeguard and manager during the ‘80s and ‘90s, Kelley bought the struggling property, with the help of his parents, in 1997. Kelley added music festivals and expanded the camping from 20 to over 840 sites. He reworked the 320-acre property, with the quarry as its core.

“The heart of this place is the water,” Kelley says.

From May until the weather permits in the fall, the sandy freshwater beach has two lifeguards and a 3- to 4-foot-deep roped-in children’s swimming area on a rock shelf. Adults float on rafts, kayak and use stand-up paddleboards in the on-average-30-foot-deep water.

Aeration and eco-friendly water treatment make the clarity excellent for scuba diving and snorkeling. Scuba divers might see a dark 60- to 70-foot-deep underwater canyon or a sunken cabin cruiser boat and truck. Plus, they can swim past largemouth bass, crappie, bluegill and huge catfish.

“Catfish will come and eat out of your hands,” Kelley says. “Some of them are 3 feet long.”

Daring swimmers plunge off a 15-foot-tall cliff.

“It’s a blast,” Kelley says. “I can do flips and hold a crowd.”

From walking paths throughout the park, you might spot a waterfall and wildlife, including bald eagles, ospreys, turtles and frogs.

The place really comes alive during its music festivals, which also bring vendors selling tie-dyed clothing, art and more. Enjoy the music of Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd and more rockers at the 20th annual Classic Fest June 13 to 15 and the songs of the Grateful Dead at the 25th annual Grateful Fest July 25 to 27. From July 3 to 6, catch the park’s biggest show to date, Grassfire — the fourth iteration of its bluegrass festival. It features Grammy Award-winning performers like Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Del McCoury band and more. Rocking out at the stage, located right behind the beach, creates a surreal moment.

“When you catch the sunset here, watch the band, look way over the water on the beach, with food, drink and friends — it’s magic,” Kelley says.

12001 Nelson Ledge Road, Garrettsville, nlqp.com