Kernels of History: The Farming Roots of Tallmadge

At the beginning of the 20th century, most of Tallmadge was taken up by farmland. Communities were too small to support full-time professionals, so professionals and tradesmen, such as the local blacksmith or doctor, farmed the land as well. According to the 1900 federal population schedule, there were over 140 operating farms in Tallmadge. Here, men on a Tallmadge farm in 1915 unloaded corn stalks from their horse-drawn wagon. Around that time, farming was still the main form of work for Tallmadge residents. Today, there are far fewer farms in Tallmadge — but nearby farms, such as Dussel Farm in Kent, welcome guests. On weekends from Sept. 27 through Oct. 31, Dussel’s pumpkin season beckons you to pick pumpkins or purchase hot apple cider, caramel apples and giant bags of fresh kettle corn. Once you’ve filled up on fall treats, try out Dussel’s corn maze — and thank a farmer for growing it.