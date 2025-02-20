Landmark Locations: Explore the Hower House Museum, the Glendale Steps and Perkins Stone Mansion

Hower House Museum

Wandering through the Hower House Museum’s 28 intricately decorated rooms, furnished with original items owned by the family who once lived there, visitors find themselves transported to a time of wealth and Victorian opulence. Crowned with an elegant mansard roof and tower, the Italianate structure, designed by Akron architect Jacob Snyder, was built in 1871 as a home for cereal magnate and industrialist John Henry Hower and his family. Descendants lived there for over 100 years before the property was given to The University of Akron. By 1973, the house was part of the National Register of Historic Places and began a new life as a museum. The unique, sprawling floor plan, modeled after a commonly used church layout known as the “Akron Plan,” includes a library, a music room, several sitting rooms and a ballroom — among other amenities — and artifacts such as embroidery work and clothing. Explore its wonders through self-guided tours, as well as events such as local author signings and an exhibit on Snyder launching in March. Reopens March 1, 60 Fir Hill, Akron, 330-972 6909, uakron.edu/ howerhousemuseum

Glendale Steps

On Glendale Avenue in Akron, 242 sandstone steps rise from the ground — the gateway to a planned park that never came to fruition. One of the first projects undertaken by the Gertrude Seiberling-led Akron Garden Club, the $22,000 steps were designed by horticulturist and landscape architect Warren H. Manning, who also laid out the grounds of Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens. Though they have no destination, the steps themselves — built by the Works Progress Administration between 1936 and 1937 — are listed on the National Register of Historic Places for their significance, highlighting the skills of Great Depression-era stonemasons. There may be closure yet: Progress Through Preservation of Greater Akron, an organization that advocates for the restoration and maintenance of Summit County historical sites, has created a plan to finally finish the original vision of the steps by constructing a park at their terminus. 65-99 Glendale Ave., Akron

Perkins Stone Mansion

Akron would not exist without Gen. Simon Perkins. He founded the city with Paul Williams in 1825, donating a portion of the land he owned to create the canal system. Subsequently, his son, Col. Simon Perkins, moved to Akron in 1834 with his wife, Grace, and his daughter, Anna, and had completed the construction of a Greek Revival mansion, high upon a hill, in 1837. Col. Simon Perkins was a state senator from 1839 to 1840 who helped form the county of Summit in 1840, and he was a state representative from 1841 to 1842. He entered into a sheep farming business with storied abolitionist John Brown in 1844 — renting him a house on the property. Visit the John Brown House and the Perkins Stone Mansion, both under the direction of the Summit County Historical Society of Akron, OH, to see exhibits — including one about Brown titled “Family. Farm. Freedom.” — and feel the weight of history. 550 Copley Road, Akron, 330-535-1120, summithistory.org