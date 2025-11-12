Lend a Hand: Nonprofits Making a Difference

Animals

HUMANE SOCIETY OF SUMMIT COUNTY

This nonprofit is a local animal welfare organization dedicated to improving conditions and care for abused, abandoned, neglected, sick and injured animals. The Humane Society of Summit County rescues and rehabilitates abused, abandoned or neglected animals at its new shelter in Akron. Through its website, people can report animal abuse. It also offers MABEL, which is a no-cost mobile veterinarian service for low-income individuals.

Get Involved: Ninety-five percent of its funding to rehabilitate animals is donated from the community, so give today. Shop at its Happy Tails Thrift Shop, in which proceeds support the humane society. Volunteers can care for and feed dogs and cats, do office work, perform facility maintenance and more.

752 W. Portage Trail, Akron, 330-487-0333, summithumane.org

PEGASUS FARM

Started in 1986, Pegasus Farm serves over 500 people with disabilities annually. It provides therapeutic horseback riding and other programs. It’s one of four therapeutic equestrian centers in Northeast Ohio. Pegasus also offers vocational opportunities to people with developmental disabilities and has a military and first responders center.

Get Involved: Donate to the nonprofit or volunteer to help classes, provide care for the horses, do landscaping and maintenance, assist with camp programming and more.

7490 Edison St. NE, Hartville, 330-935- 2300, pegasusfarm.org

ONE OF A KIND PET RESCUE AND SPAY & NEUTER CLINIC

One of A Kind Pet Rescue and Spay & Neuter Clinic is a nonprofit animal welfare organization in Akron dedicated to rescuing pets in imminent danger from all over Ohio, West Virginia and Kentucky. The nonprofit has rescued over 51,000 cats and dogs, performed over 170,000 surgeries at its spay and neuter clinic and provided help to tens of thousands of animals and low-income individuals to date. The focus is on saving cats and dogs from being killed for space in animal control facilities and puppy mills, as well as assisting sick and injured strays in the community.

Get Involved: Donate or volunteer at One of a Kind to foster expecting moms, puppies, kittens, or injured animals or perform other duties, such as assisting with animal care or operations.

Adoption center, 1929 W. Market St., Akron, 330-865-6200, oneofakindpets.com

Basic Needs

AKRON-CANTON REGIONAL FOODBANK

Formed in 1982, the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank serves eight counties in Northeast Ohio through its 600 meal sites, shelters and hunger-relief programs. The food bank gathers and sorts food and other essential items to distribute to those in need at food pantries, meal sites, shelters and other locations. It also has specific initiatives to feed kids and older adults. In 2024, the food bank had about 11,000 volunteers help in its mission to fight hunger — and it distributed 31,429,740 meals to those in need.

Get Involved: To help raise its numbers, donate funds, essential items or food and volunteer at the warehouse, as a driver and more. Plus, attend the Merry Meals Mixer fundraiser Dec. 3 at the Ohio Christmas Factory or participate in the Selfless Elf 5K Dec. 20 to benefit the nonprofit.

Main Campus, 350 Opportunity Parkway, Akron, 330-535-6900, akroncantonfoodbank.org

HAVEN OF REST

Founded in 1943, Haven of Rest provides programs centered on compassion and Christ to help improve the lives of those who are hungry or experiencing homelessness. Last year, the nonprofit provided 51,386 nights of lodging and 135,096 meals.

Get Involved: Donate or volunteer by assisting with various tasks such as cleaning, sorting or serving food, leading devotions and more. Plus, lend a hand for the holiday season by donating new toys for children in need or filling Christmas bags for Haven of Rest residents and those coming for a holiday meal.

175 E. Market St, Akron, 330-535-1563, havenofrest.org

REBUILDING TOGETHER NORTHEAST OHIO

This nonprofit literally raises the roof. Established in 1996, Rebuilding Together Northeast Ohio focuses on assisting low-income homeowners by completing repairs, accessibility modifications or safety upgrades on their homes. The nonprofit also hosts Rebuilding Days, in which sponsors, volunteers and partners complete community revitalization projects. Rebuilding Together served 669 residents in 2022.

Get Involved: Donate or volunteer as a skilled volunteer — in which your skilled labor is used for a year-round project or Rebuilding Day — or a capacity volunteer, in which you serve once a month with the Safe at Home crew.

3465 S. Arlington Road, Suite E 141, Akron, 330-773-4100, rebuildingtogetherneo.org

Environment

KEEP AKRON BEAUTIFUL

Established in 1981, Keep Akron Beautiful aims to keep the city of Akron polished through recycling initiatives, litter prevention and planting trees and flowers. It is currently working to plant 100,000 trees by 2034. Its Bicentennial Beautification — which involved volunteers removing graffiti and litter and planting flowers — took place throughout October. As of Nov. 1, 2024, volunteers picked up 216 tons of trash, a sizeable increase from 105.6 tons in 2023.

Get Involved: Donate or volunteer to plant trees or clean up litter.

850 E. Market St., Akron, 330-375-2116, keepakronbeautiful.org

AKRON PARKS COLLABORATIVE

It seeks to improve the quality of neighborhood parks, support the Friends of Parks & Neighborhood Advocacy Groups, support tree canopy growth and more. Since 2018, the Akron Parks Collaborative has asked community members to share how local parks can be improved. The nonprofit also participates in KaBoom Playground improvement projects, which help to build more parks for children. In 2024, it completed four parks and 1,324 volunteers helped out.

Get Involved: Donate to the nonprofit, join a committee or create a Park Friends Group and help work with parks and organizations, plant trees and more.

647 E. Market St., Unit 6, Akron, 330-801-5255, akronparks.org

LET’S GROW AKRON

Dedicated to creating and maintaining food gardens locally, this nonprofit also educates people on growing their own food. Additionally, Let’s Grow Akron teaches people how to cook healthy meals and make their fresh fruits and vegetables last. Let’s Grow offers free events, such as Good Garden Talks Nov. 6 and 20. It has 25 community food gardens and five community farm sites.

Get Involved: Donate or attend events and help make Akron a more self-sustaining place.

467 Harvey. Ave., Akron, 330-745-9700, letsgrowakron.org

Health

ASHLIE’S EMBRACE

After having a stillborn baby, Ashlie, in October 2015, Erin and Anthony Maroon weren’t able to spend much time connecting with their daughter due to an absence of proper cooling units. Motivated by their experience, the Maroons started Ashlie’s Embrace to help other families facing stillbirth and infant loss. The nonprofit raises funds to donate CuddleCots — devices that keep babies cool and allow parents and families more time with the child before saying goodbye — to medical facilities across the country. Ashlie’s Embrace has reached all 50 states and donated a total of around 360 devices. It also offers education on how to support grieving parents.

Get Involved: Donate or volunteer to help with outreach, events and special projects.

1967 E. Maple St., Suite 186, North Canton, 330-418-4851, ashliesembrace.org

FAMILIES AGAINST FENTANYL

Founded in Akron by James Rauh after the loss of his son, Thomas Rauh, to a fatal fentanyl overdose in 2015, Families Against Fentanyl raises national awareness about illegal fentanyl through research and urging officials to fight the crisis. The nonprofit promotes life-saving programs, as well as holds illicit fentanyl producers accountable. Fentanyl is the leading cause of death for Americans ages 18 to 45, according to its 2021 report.

Get Involved: Donate or sign a petition to declare illegal fentanyl as a weapon of mass destruction — an initiative which over 40 legislators, state representatives, government officials and medical experts support.

familiesagainstfentanyl.org

RONALD MCDONALD HOUSE CHARITIES NORTHEAST OHIO