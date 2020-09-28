Local NFL Greats: Paul Warfield

As a three-sport athlete at Warren G. Harding High School, Paul Warfield thought he’d go pro in baseball. But he became a football legend. He had a Hall of Fame career as a wide receiver, first with the Cleveland Browns — they won their last NFL title to date in his rookie year of 1964 — and then the Miami Dolphins coached by Don Shula, a Painesville native and former Browns player under coach Paul Brown.

“As a youngster living in Warren, the Browns were the epitome of what pro football was about. They won all the time.

To be drafted by the Browns — it was a dream come true.

As I made the drive to Browns training camp, I had a moment of self-doubt. I’d been in camp for four days and was summoned to the coach’s office. I thought, What did I do?

I was drafted as a cornerback, but I was told I was being switched to wide receiver. I was elated. [Retired Browns player Ray] Renfro worked with me every day for four weeks to transition. It set me on my path.

That year, we had an offensive unit as good as the [Baltimore] Colts. We were underdogs. We had something to prove.

Playing for the team that I idolized and with players like Jim Brown — who is one of pro football’s greatest players — was phenomenal. Then to start for my hometown team and win a championship, it was the game of a lifetime — as a rookie!

Hearing I’d been traded to the Dolphins was not news I wanted. Miami was an expansion team that was not considered on par with the NFL, but things changed rapidly.

Ten days after, the Dolphins were able to secure Don Shula. He was steeped in Browns tradition. The terminology was different, but the offensive philosophy was the same.

The first year, the team won 10 games and went to the playoffs. The next year, the Dolphins would go to the Super Bowl. The third year, the Dolphins went 17-0 and won the Super Bowl — and then went back and did it again! It worked out fantastically.

I’m honored there is individual acknowledgement, but I was a part of a team.

All of us being disciplined together to do our jobs in moving toward success — that’s the beauty in playing football.” — as told to Vince Guerrieri