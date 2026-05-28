Modeling Change: Historic Akron NAACP Fashion Show

Donning pearl necklaces, black gloves and a sleek dress, a model walks along a runway before a crowd for an NAACP style show in the ‘60s in this photograph from Akron photographer Opie Evans, who documented the Black community in Akron for years. Nationally, the NAACP’s annual Image Awards honors outstanding contributions to the arts and features a fashion show spotlighting Black American and international designers such as Okera Banks and Kevan Hall. The NAACP was founded in 1909, and Akron’s chapter of the NAACP was formed in 1917 by more than 50 people. The Akron NAACP aims to achieve equity, civil rights and inclusion for Black people and all persons of color. It has hundreds of members and focuses on issues such as stopping racial health disparities, eliminating discrimination in education and more. The Akron chapter also hosts events, such as its annual life membership and scholarship luncheon in May and its annual Freedom Fund event in November. Individuals, churches, organizations and businesses can purchase tickets or a sponsorship to support its mission.