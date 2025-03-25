Explore Science: Myth Busters Lab at Country Life Kids Camp Sparks Scientific Fun in Medina

Motivated by the hit TV show, Country Life Kids Camp’s Myth Busters Lab allows kids to investigate scientific questions in an outdoor setting. For example, counselors might pose: Can you roll a big piece of lumber onto a table?

“We do a lot of amazing tests to prove to them that a lot of things are possible as long as we utilize the tools that we’re given,” says assistant camp director Jessica Radecky, adding that campers experiment with inclines to solve the mystery. “It’s amazing — that wow factor to see how much they can do.”

Country Life Kids Camp, a Christian-based Medina nonprofit, hosts weekly summer camps, including Myth Busters Lab, for aspiring scientists ages 7 to 13. It runs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 28 to Aug. 1, with after care available till 5 p.m. Campers use the scientific method to investigate myths, legends and folklore — forming hypotheses, conducting experiments, analyzing results and drawing conclusions. For example, campers might try to remove the bottom block of a small — or jumbo — Jenga tower, using tools like a ruler and rope.

“All the kids started jumping up, screaming and having a great time because they were able to do it,” Radecky says. “They get a lot of things that defy the odds.”

Other activities include a nature scavenger hunt and a creek walk. At ponds, a vernal pool and trails on 20-plus acres, they study animal behaviors that explorers have been using to solve problems for centuries. Campers also use a solar oven to make s’mores, tweaking the device to make their dessert gooey or charred. To get moving, kids can choose to either play instructional sports like pickleball or cooperative games like gladiator dodgeball. Counselors also coach lessons in character.

“If we go into something, even an experiment, without enthusiasm,” Radecky says, “the likelihood of that experiment failing is a lot higher than if we go in with a positive attitude.”

Camp director Tina Bildstein says that schools report how much the Country Life Kids camps have helped students succeed.

“Our character development has a lot of discussion,” Radecky says. “How can I be a better person? How can I lead by example? How can I ... make a difference?”

7003 W. Smith Road, Medina, 330-723-5532, countrylifekidscamp.com