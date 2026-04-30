Off to the Races: The Legacy of Ascot Park

In its heyday, Ascot Park was known as the “biggest little race track in America.” Located in what was then Northampton Township, the three-quarter-mile track was built in 1923. Ascot Park featured grandstands and a clubhouse. The most notable race was the Ascot Gold Cup, which was considered Ohio’s oldest continuously run stake race. Established in 1941, it was a signature 2-mile horse race initially featuring a gold-plated trophy with a $400 purse. Later on, the race was worth $15,000. Ascot Park changed ownership and hosted everything from motorcycle races to the circus. In 1976, as part of a training exercise for local firefighters, what remained of the deteriorated grounds was burned down. Today, head to Northfield Park for live harness racing and simulcasting. There, the excitement of racing lives on.