Ohio-made Big Brands

Some of the big brands you see on grocery store shelves started here in The 330. From bread and milk to designer chocolates, these Ohio-made foods pack your cart with local pride.

Bil-Jac | Headquarters: Medina | Founded: 1947 | Dog food made with real chicken. Its original liver treats have been enjoyed by Moose, the Jack Russell terrier, who played Eddie on “Frasier,” and other famous pooches.

Harry London | Headquarters: North Canton | Founded: 1922 | After people praised homemade chocolates a Republic Steel worker gave as gifts, he quit his job to open a confectionary.

J. M. Smucker Co. | Headquarters: Orrville | Founded: 1897 | Went from a cider mill making apple butter to a Fortune 500 company known for its fruit spreads and pwning big brands like Dunkin’ Donuts.

Mid’s true sicilian Pasta Sauce | Headquarters: Navarre | Founded: 1938 | Made in Navarre from the original sauce recipe the Mideo family brought from Sicily, in addition to 13 new variations.

Nickles Bakery | Headquarters: Navarre | Founded: 1909 | Bread company started as a tiny bake shop by a Swiss immigrant, with his wife and sister-in-law as his first employees.

Shearer’s | Headquarters: Massillon | Founded: 1979 | Kettle potato chips brought fame to a family that owned grocery stores and a meat market starting in the early 1900s.

Smith’s | Headquarters: Orrville | Founded: 1909 | The dairy only sources from family farms within 60 miles of its Orrville plant and packages in yellow containers that block light to keep milk fresh longer.