Ohio-made Big Brands

Some of the big brands you see on grocery store shelves started here in The 330. From bread and milk to designer chocolates, these Ohio-made foods pack your cart with local pride.

Bil-Jac    |    Headquarters: Medina    |    Founded: 1947    |    Dog food made with real chicken. Its original liver treats have been enjoyed by Moose, the Jack Russell terrier, who played Eddie on “Frasier,” and other famous pooches.

Harry London    |    Headquarters: North Canton    |    Founded: 1922    |    After people praised homemade chocolates a Republic Steel worker gave as gifts, he quit his job to open a confectionary.

J. M. Smucker Co.    |    Headquarters: Orrville    |    Founded: 1897    |    Went from a cider mill making apple butter to a Fortune 500 company known for its fruit spreads and pwning big brands like Dunkin’ Donuts.

Mid’s true sicilian Pasta Sauce    |    Headquarters: Navarre    |    Founded: 1938    |    Made in Navarre from the original sauce recipe the Mideo family brought from Sicily, in addition to 13 new variations.

Nickles Bakery    |    Headquarters: Navarre    |    Founded: 1909    |    Bread company started as a tiny bake shop by a Swiss immigrant, with his wife and sister-in-law as his first employees.

Shearer’s    |    Headquarters: Massillon    |    Founded: 1979    |    Kettle potato chips brought fame to a family that owned grocery stores and a meat market starting in the early 1900s.

Smith’s    |    Headquarters: Orrville    |    Founded: 1909    |    The dairy only sources from family farms within 60 miles of its Orrville plant and packages in yellow containers that block light to keep milk fresh longer.

