Page Turners: 100 Years of Summer Reading

In 1925, the Akron-Summit County Public Library arranged a Children’s Book Week, hoping to meet parents’ and teachers’ demands for an emphasis on children’s reading. As a result, the library saw increased book withdrawals — and area stores reported higher book sales. Book Week was the inception of the library’s Summer Reading program. For over a century, it has rewarded young readers — such as those pictured here, participating in a circus-themed 1971 East Branch program. This year, readers of all ages can participate. From June 9 to Aug. 2, participants can earn tickets for local and grand-prize drawings, as well as prizes such as bookplates, stickers and T-shirts, by tracking their reading. At a Grand Finale party Aug. 14 at the Akron Art Museum, groove to the music of local children’s musician Mr. Jeff as you celebrate 100 years of the Summer Reading program.