Parting Shot: Wedded Bliss

Portage Lakes, 1926

photo courtesy Eubank Family, Portage Lakes Community Photographs Collection, Summit Memory James and Margaret Eubank, 1926

Water activities are loved for being fun and relaxing, and they can even be a part of your special day. Pictured here, James and Margaret Eubank dip into Long Lake Channel after their wedding, while spending time with their dog, Peggy. Today, when people visit the reservoir, near Portage Lakes, they can have their pick of water activities. Rent a fishing boat, kayak, paddleboard or rowboat at Long Lake Rentals and add on a snack pack to complete the trip. If fishing is your focus, stop by Long Lake Bait and Tackle for wax worms, leeches, red worms and fathead minnows to attract the largemouth bass, walleye and perch that inhabit the waters.