Player One: Esports Summer Camp Teaches Gaming Skills and Teamwork

For many, video games go beyond just a hobby — they are a passion. Every move of a joystick or click of a button can mean triumph or failure in a battle or quest. Now, students in middle school and high school can work together to learn how to overcome the challenges presented in games while also building valuable life skills with The University of Akron’s Esports Kids Summer Camp.

“We teach a lot of different healthy habits about gaming and give the campers a lot of encouragement,” says Nathan Meeker, who runs the camp and is also the director of esports at UA. “The fact that they’re not alone in the hobby that they play and that they’ve chosen to do allows them to make a lot of friends throughout the course of the camp.”

In teams coached by professionals and those on Akron’s Esports varsity team, students hone their gaming skills and receive one-on-one assistance and coaching. Kids play Super Smash Brothers, Rocket League, Overwatch 2, Valorant, Marvel Rivals and Fortnite. Each participant learns strategies, takes breaks with sessions of physical activity, learns about careers related to esports and develops PC building and IT skills. Every day has a few hours of free play.

“It’s a mixture of classroom experience for students and campers, some skill-based, oriented things and then just having fun and being a camper, being a kid as well,” Meeker says.

Participants can choose to attend during the day July 20 to 24 and July 27 to 31 or to spend the night in university dorms July 6 to 10 or July 13 to 17.

At the end of the Esports Kids Summer Camp, there is a tournament streaming on Fridays that parents are invited to watch.

“We’re working with the campers on skills that they can take away from the camp and utilize both in their day-to-day lives and maybe something if they wanted to use that after high school or going into college as a career interest,” Meeker says. “They get to see how these games are played at the highest level and really what it takes to get there.”

The University of Akron, 303 Carroll St., Akron, 330-972-7111, uakron.edu