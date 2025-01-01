Resourceful Resolutions: Why You Should Meet with Financial and Tax Advisers in 2025

Resolve to visit financial and tax advisers this year.

The new year marks an opportunity for self-improvement. Common resolutions, such as hitting the gym, spending time with family and friends or traveling, are all important parts of turning over a new leaf. But before you resolve to embark on a new adventure, it’s important to take stock of where you are— and where you’d like to be— financially.

That’s where financial and tax advisers can step in.

“Regularly scheduled meetings with financial planning and tax advisers are really important to stay on track with financial goals and to help understand the tax implications of your portfolio. They also help you align with your goals and objectives and also take into account tax law changes that continually happen,” says Steve Catalano, the managing partner of W3 Financial Group. “A wealth adviser can help somebody make informed decisions, avoid costly mistakes and help them attain their financial goals.”

A financial adviser looks at your finances through a broader lens, while tax advisers specifically handle planning, preparation and advice on taxes. Whether you already have an adviser or are considering hiring one, it’s key to understand what financial and tax advisers can do for you — and what you should come prepared to discuss when meeting with these professionals. From reviewing your tax efficiency to updating your financial plan, advisers can assist you in getting the full picture of your financial health, as well as help you plan for the future.

As you work on ushering in the new you, here are some considerations and checklist items to take to your next — or first —meeting with financial and tax advisers.

Review Your Tax Efficiency

Tax efficiency is, at a basic level, completing your taxes in a way that is most financially beneficial to you.

“A tax-efficient portfolio will minimize the burden on the investment returns, and it allows you to keep more of your earnings,” Catalano explains.

Taking tax losses at the end of the year for taxable accounts — in order to offset capital gains taxes — utilizing tax-advantaged accounts, such as individual retirement accounts, and selecting tax-efficient vehicles, like municipal bonds, are all recommended methods to become more tax efficient.

Being tax efficient allows you to grow or compound your assets more quickly and helps give more financial flexibility and security, Catalano says.

You can build your tax efficiency by working with both your tax and financial advisers to understand the impact of taxes on your financial portfolio. To make this process as streamlined as possible, come to the meeting prepared. Catalano suggests bringing two to three years of prior tax documents, as well as a current list of any portfolio holdings.

“The more you save on taxes, the more you keep in your pocket,” says Catalano. “The more you keep in your pocket, the more it can grow toward your goals and objectives.”

Keep Your Financial Plan Current

Creating and updating a financial plan is a good first step for your financial health.

“A financial plan is a written roadmap, aligning your investments and saving strategy to your goals and objectives,” says Catalano. “Key elements should be clear and defined goals and objectives. Also, a financial plan should understand ... your risk tolerance.”

Having a financial plan in place allows you to understand where you stand financially— and how that stance will affect your future goals.

“It allows you to have control over your finances, maximize your opportunities and work toward your secure financial future,” Catalano says.

Once created, with the help of your financial adviser, it’s important to keep your financial plan up to date. Your financial life, Catalano notes, is ever-changing. He recommends updating the plan at least once a year, or whenever a major shift occurs in your financial life. When meeting with your adviser to make modifications, be sure to disclose any changes — such as in your income or ability to save. Also share any adjustments in your goals and objectives. Though it can be tempting to plan only in the short term, big-picture financial planning can give you peace of mind.

“When somebody doesn’t have a plan, most times, it creates a lot of anxiousness,” he says. “Clients, in my experience, that do have a financial plan feel much more comfortable that what they’re doing on a daily basis or monthly basis is aligning to their goals and objectives.”

Philanthropy and Legacy Planning

Those over the age of 50 are in a good place to begin planning their legacies. This involves choosing where you’d like your assets to ultimately end up.

“Either you get to make these decisions, or somebody else will make them for you,” Catalano says. “If you want to ultimately have the control over the decision-making of what you’ve worked so hard for, then it’s a conversation that we need to have.”

As a first step, meeting with an estate planning attorney can help you create documents, such as a will, to facilitate legacy planning. Then, when meeting with your financial adviser, bring a full list of your current assets, as well as some ideas about where you’d like the money to be distributed.

Similarly, philanthropy planning looks at the distribution of assets to charitable endeavors— and can be done at any point in life.

“Whether it’s your church or your favorite charity, how do you want to get the assets to them in the most efficient way. Then also what is the amount that you want to give, and how does that impact the rest of your planning?” suggests Catalano. “It is basically treated as an expense in the financial plan.”

Planning for your legacy, and for philanthropic purposes, can put your mind a tease. Plus, if you donate during your lifetime, you could be eligible for additional tax advantages.

Attend Regularly Scheduled Meetings

Regularly scheduled meetings with your financial and tax advisers are key to making sure your financial plan — and overall financial health — is the best it can be. Catalano recommends meeting with these professionals at least one to two times per calendar year — and the frequency can fluctuate.

“If retirement is a major goal, when you’re younger, meeting once a year might make sense,” he says. “When you are five years out from retirement, you probably need to meet a couple times a year, at the minimum, just to make sure you’re on track to meet your goals and objectives.”

Periodic meetings are mutually beneficial— they help both you and your advisers to best plan for the future. When meeting with a financial adviser, you can share any updates to your financial status, consider an outlook of your investments and the economy and go over a detailed analysis of the positions in the accounts — finally tying everything back to your financial plan.

“It helps the adviser be up to date in terms of life events or any significant changes,”says Catalano. “It keeps open lines of communication.”

Whether you’re saving for a vacation, a college fund or a home improvement in the new year, consider meeting regularly with professionals to help you get there.

“People need to be good stewards of the assets that they’re provided,” Catalano says. “Surrounding yourself with professionals is very important."