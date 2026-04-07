Slam Dunk: Akron Youth Nike Basketball Camp

At St. Vincent-St. Mary High School — a place steeped in Akron sports history due to its status as the home court of superstar LeBron James and the “Fab 5” — boys and girls ages 8 to 14 have the chance to sharpen their basketball skills with a Nike camp from Aug. 3 to 6.

Led by St. Vincent-St. Mary coaches Carley Whitney and Dru Joyce, the camp focuses on fundamentals, character development and the creation of meaningful opportunities for youth — honing athletes’ abilities while also teaching lessons like teamwork that extend beyond the game.

The camp’s inception came from a desire to expand extracurricular opportunities for youth, Whitney says. “It gets people to the campus that don’t usually have the opportunity,” she says.

The camp itself is one of the few co-ed basketball camps in the area — something Whitney says helps to broaden its reach. The camp blends instruction on fundamental basketball skills with personal growth, allowing players to develop independence and discipline.

“You see the camp evolve while its players do too,” Whitney says.

Joyce says that his teachings during camp reflect the values he emphasizes during the St. Vincent-St. Mary basketball season — especially the idea that success comes from buying into something bigger than oneself.

“From there … we help them build trust and relationships,” says Joyce via email.

Both coaches stress the importance of attitude and effort. Campers are taught that improvement comes through consistent work and sacrifice. Whitney says working alongside Joyce, who was James’ coach and mentor at St. Vincent-St. Mary, allows their coaching styles to merge — creating a balanced environment.

“I find joy coaching with Coach Dru,” she adds. “It blends our philosophies.”

Campers also benefit from playing in the LeBron James Arena, which Joyce says serves as a source of inspiration.

“They can dream about whatever is their life’s purpose,” he says, “and know that everything [LeBron] has accomplished started with a dream.”

15 N. Maple St., Akron, 330-253-9113, stvmathletics.com