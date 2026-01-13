Snowy Snapshot: Akron Fulton Airport’s Winter Sports History

Dedicated in 1929, the Akron Fulton Airport was home to the original Goodyear Airdock, where the first lighter-than-airships were built, as well as the All-American Soap Box Derby’s Derby Downs and the Rubber Bowl stadium. The airport was created after Bain E. “Shorty” Fulton, a pilot in World War II, sold 46 acres of family-owned land to the city for $1 in 1925. During the snowy season, the land featured a skating rink, toboggan chutes, a bobsled run and ski runs. It was briefly known as a winter sports center. Fulton regularly sent Christmas cards spotlighting the airport. This 1936 postcard features skiers admiring the airport, accompanied by drawings of other winter sports people could participate in. While winter sports at Akron Fulton were shut down in the early 1940s, skiing at Brandywine/Boston Mills in Peninsula is a great way to spend a snowy day.

× Expand Summit Memory/Akron-Summit County Public Library