Spirited Hollow

The most dangerous place in America. Nothing but rogues. Mean. Dirty. Much has been said about the 1800s coal mining community of Rogues’ Hollow, now a part of Chippewa Township. Rife with break-ins, drunken brawls and knife fights, it was rumored to be a hideout for outlaws. According to the book “Rogues’ Hollow History and Legends,” passing through Rogues’ Hollow was likened to taking your life in your hands — most travelers and law officers didn’t dare.

“It was rough and ready,” says Mary Mertic, vice president of the Chippewa-Rogues’ Hollow Historical Society, which sells the book. “You had [several] saloons in that little area. That’s got to cause some ruckus.”

Some historic sites remain, including the Chidester Mill property. Today, a replica woolen mill stands there, housing the historical society and museum.

“The Chidesters moved here in 1828, so they lived here peacefully for 12 years until coal was discovered,” says Mertic. “That brought all the rogues.”

Miners reveled at about seven raucous saloons, where alcohol flowed like water. It was rumored that the devil himself feared wandering there after dark. According to “Legends,” Walsh’s Saloon purportedly hosted rooster and dog fights.

Mining took place from 1840 until 1945. There were over 200 mines in the area, prominently located near the Ohio & Erie Canal and the railroad.

“Coal was so prolific,” says Mertic, adding that it sometimes surfaced in people’s backyards.

Death and injuries surrounded the mines — safety wasn’t paramount.

“Before they left each day, they would set dynamite,” says Mertic. “Then a young boy … would run in, light the fuses and get the hell out of there!”

That lawlessness led to rampant ghost stories. The most fantastical is that of a horse, decapitated by the low-hanging, icy branch of a “ghost oak tree.” According to “Legends,” the son of an owner of Walsh’s Saloon saw the devil — with red balls of fire in his eyes — riding a headless horse under the oak.

“Legends” also tells the story of the Chidester Mill, said to be haunted by a young man crushed to death in its water wheel. Some believe the ghost burned down the Chidester house in 1948, according to the book. Rogues’ Hollow is also the site of a crybaby bridge — varying tales account for its name, including a horse-and-buggy crash off the icy bridge that killed a baby and caused its spirit to cry. According to “Legends,” the abandoned mines are haunted by shadowy figures, picks and shovels dancing on their own and the sounds of dynamite blasts and ghostly coal cars.

Beyond folklore, the museum tells the story of early industry in Rogues’ Hollow and Doylestown. If you visit the museum from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sundays through September, by appointment or for the Rogues’ Hollow Festival Aug. 3, you can see a working water wheel and artifacts — including a miner’s hat and lunch box and a replica coal car. The mill is located on a primitive 24-acre nature preserve, home to an approximately 200-year-old sycamore, according to an area map. Several short hiking trails snake past Silver Creek and the site of the Chidesters’ pond and mill race.

The serene nature preserve offers a stark contrast to the wicked legends of Rogues’ Hollow. They live on through events like Walk in the Hollow Oct. 19, complete with ghost stories. It’s the only time members of the public can experience this hollow after dark — and decide for themselves if spirits still roam.

“We don’t mind spooky,” Mertic says. // KP

17500 Galehouse Road, Doylestown, chippewarogueshollow.org