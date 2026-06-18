Summer Reading: Judith Resnik: Unsung Astronaut

Judith Resnik: Unsung Astronaut

Young readers interested in space travel, resiliency and the stories of pioneering women will enjoy learning about the life of astronaut Judith Resnik in this biography from the Ohio University Press. Marlene Targ Brill’s Judith Resnik: Unsung Astronaut recounts her life in a thorough yet easy-to-understand manner — from Resnik’s Akron childhood to her time in college at the Carnegie Institute of Technology in Pittsburgh and beyond. She paved the way for other female astronauts — readers will learn all about her NASA training, including her water survival and weightlessness training, and time in space aboard the Discovery shuttle in 1984. Uncover lighter, personal details too, such as her love for actor Tom Selleck. Quotes from those who knew Resnik, including her family members, help to bring her story to life. “We would like her to be remembered for her legacy as the second American woman in space, a diligent student, and a wonderful human being,” said her cousin, Helene Norin, in the book. “She was bright and interested in the sciences.” Even Resnik’s untimely death, aboard the Challenger shuttle in 1986, can’t overshadow her legacy as the first female Jewish astronaut to travel to space. This book inspires kids to reach for the stars.

Releases June 16, ohioswallow.com