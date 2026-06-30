Summer Reading: Ohio Day Trips

Chart myriad paths to explore our state with Ohio Day Trips by Cathy Hester Seckman. Find helpful maps of multiple areas in the Buckeye State, including Western Ohio, Eastern Ohio and the Columbus, Cincinnati and Cleveland areas, highlighting small businesses, museums, historic buildings, beaches and more. Plot the perfect local vacation — from a day planned around the Made in Ohio Art & Craft Festival, taking place at Hale Farm & Village in September and featuring woodcarvers, jewelry makers, quilters and more, to a trip to Hocking Hills to zip line, fish and golf. Pick up interesting factoids on listed locations, such as the purpose behind Dublin’s “Cornhenge” sculptures — to honor local farmer Sam Frantz — and the presence of a ghost cat at Fairport Harbor Marine Museum and Lighthouse. Hike through Mohican State Park in Loudonville, learn about history at the May 4 Memorial & Visitors Center in Kent, lounge on a sandy beach at Cleveland’s Edgewater Park and allow kids to get hands-on at the Center of Science and Industry in Columbus. Whether you’re headed to Middle Bass Island or the Toledo Zoo & Aquarium, allow this book to be your guide.

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