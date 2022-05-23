Then & Now: Don Drumm's Creative Vision

× Expand photo provided by Summit Metro Parks

Then & Now: Don Drumm

November 2003: Don Drumm’s artwork is synonymous with Akron so it’s natural that one of Akron Life’s first cover features, by Anne McCloskey, was the story of how Drumm became a world-famous metal craftsman and how the sun became the centerpiece of his work. After a professor told Drumm that the circle is one of the most difficult design elements, as it is a complete form within itself, he became intrigued by circles, chiefly the sun. “The sun appears in every religion — it gives life to the Earth,” Drumm says in the story.

Now:

Drumm’s mastery of the sun can be seen throughout Akron, recently in the “Sun Tracker” sculpture that was unveiled at Cascade Valley Metro Park’s new Valley View area last August. The 19-foot sculpture is crafted from stainless-steel remnants of old dairy farm equipment to honor one of the last working Akron dairy farms, the Himelright farm, which operated from 1887 to 1956 on the park site. The sculptor’s creative design allows for it to be seen from different directions so all parkgoers can admire its life-giving genius.