Trail Tome

Take a hike back in time with routes that stem from the Frazee House, dating back to about 1825, or the Hunt House, built in 1880, with the help of the newest edition of the Cuyahoga Valley National Park trail guide. Released in late June, the book ($19.95, Gray & Company) compiles maps of every trail in the CVNP. Get behind-the-scenes looks at spots like the Tinkers Creek Gorge Scenic Overlook and its surrounding area, where you can discover hemlock ravines, wildflowers, creeks and mixed hardwood trees. Uncover historical points of interest, such as the banana-yellow, early 1900s-era Jaite Paper Mill company town buildings — now the park headquarters — which have a 1928 Fourdrinier paper machine outside of them. Hikers, bikers, birders and nature lovers will get more out of their quests with this guide. conservancnyforcvnp.org