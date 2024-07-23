Travel Smart

× Expand Christine Roy via Unsplash

Donna Zabel had a trip to Georgia, Armenia and Azerbaijan planned. She had spent over $5,000 and was excitedly awaiting her departure. But right before she was set to leave, she ended up unexpectedly hospitalized.

“I was determined to take the trip, and I had four doctors saying, You’re not going to take the trip,” says Zabel, the owner of the Munroe Falls-based DreamMaker Destinations travel agency.

Luckily, she had prepared for the unexpected by purchasing travel insurance.

“I went to the insurance company, and I got all my money back,” she says.

It ended up working out in the long run — Zabel took care of her health, she didn’t lose her money and she eventually replanned and went on the trip later.

Zabel has traveled to more than 100 countries and has experienced many scenarios she didn’t expect — both positive and negative. She has admired architecture in Budapest, Hungary, and listened to beautiful live music in Prague, Czech Republic. But she has also had her luggage go missing and has broken a bone while abroad, so she advises that travel insurance is a must.

“It’s peace of mind for all kinds of things that can happen,” Zabel says.

She shares tips on travel insurance, budgeting and other things to consider.

Protect Yourself

Travel insurance may not be the most glamorous part of planning your vacation, but Zabel recommends you get it if you’re traveling outside of the United States.

“It’s because … all the things that can go wrong,” she says. “But that’s why it’s so important. … It covers all of the what ifs.”

One of the most common reasons to consider travel insurance is in case there is a medical emergency during your trip.

“It will help cover if you get sick while you’re traveling,” she says, adding that many years ago, she fell and broke her arm in Italy. She didn’t have travel insurance, so she waited to receive treatment until she was back in the United States — a decision she regrets because waiting impacted her recovery time. “That was the last time I’ve ever traveled without travel insurance.”

Zabel recommends travel insurance for any international travel, adding that if you’re in the United States, you can probably still reach your local provider if you need medical guidance during a trip.

Another reason to consider travel insurance is in case of problems with your flight, such as delays, cancellations or lost luggage. Once, after getting off a plane abroad, she could not find her luggage.

“I’m waiting at the concourse, and everybody else gets their bags. Mine is nowhere to be seen. Now what do I do?” she says, adding that in that situation, she contacted her insurance company to get reimbursement for having to replace her items. “It will help cover some of the costs.”

With some policies, travel insurance can also help if a delayed or canceled flight makes you miss a connecting flight — or even a full day of your vacation. This has happened to some of Zabel’s clients, and she has helped them fill out insurance paperwork to file claims in order to get some unexpected expenses covered.

“They missed that vacation day. That means they’ve missed some touring, and they can get reimbursed,” says Zabel.

Different travel insurance plans offer varying amounts of coverage. The least expensive plans cover medical expenses and flight issues but do not cover the cost of canceling your trip entirely. These plans vary in cost based on your age, your destination and the length of your trip.

More comprehensive plans do cover the cost of a canceled trip, but different plans cover different reasons for cancellation.

“The more comprehensive policies will cover cancellation for medical reasons — your doctor says, You can’t go. You’re sick. You’re in the hospital. Also, if an immediate family member is ill and you have to take care of that person,” Zabel says. “Some of the policies will cover if it’s a work-related issue, or if you’re called to jury duty, military service, stuff like that.”

Zabel recommends seeking guidance from a professional to make sure you get the policy that is right for you. Policies vary based on the company and the person being covered.

All in all, travel insurance can ensure that someone is going to help you if you end up in many different situations while traveling, such as a medical emergency, flight problem, loss of luggage and more.

“You’re outside of your comfort zone. I can’t just pick up the phone and call my doctor at Akron General because there’s a problem. Or I get stuck someplace because there’s a flight cancellation,” Zabel says. “It can make the difference between really having a wonderful time and having a real disaster.”

Money Matters

When preparing for a trip, stick to a budget. Zabel stresses that money doesn’t have to be a reason not to go. You can save money while still creating vacation memories and prioritizing the things that are important to you.

She suggests traveling by train instead of by private car and searching for small, local places to eat lunches instead of well-known fancy restaurants. But she also says a treat for yourself can fit into your budget — as long as you plan for it.

“I always like to tell people, There should be at least one day or two days when you splurge,” she says. “Stay in that really nice hotel or have that really special dinner. You should remember that.”

She also says you can save money by getting different forms of currency when arriving at your destination, so you can avoid exchange bureaus in airports.

“They will give you the worst possible exchange rate,” she says. “You’ll get socked with all kinds of hidden fees.”

She recommends packing both an ATM card and a credit card, but to make sure the credit card doesn’t have an exchange fee. Find a local bank or ATM after getting to your hotel and exchange your money. Once you have the proper currency, it’s important to take precautions to keep your money safe. Keep it out of sight, preferably in something locked, and don’t keep it all in one place.

“I don’t carry all my money and all my credit cards in the same little purse. Some might be stored in the bottom of a backpack or an inner zipper compartment in one of my suitcases or underneath my clothing — but not all in one place,” Zabel says. “If something does happen, if somebody grabs your purse or steals your suitcase, you don’t lose everything.”

Whether it’s getting insurance, budgeting or protecting your money, taking precautions can help give you assurance during your travels.

“Part of my job is to help people become knowledgeable but not to be afraid,” Zabel says. “Your money, your insurance — it’s a little bit of preparation to have a relaxing trip.”

