Welcome In

William Sherer II’s family has been in Canton for over 110 years — and has held leadership positions within the Ironworkers Local 550 union for nearly 85 years. Following a six-year stint as Canton City Council President, Sherer — a Democrat and 1988 McKinley High School graduate — was elected Canton mayor. He started in January.

“I want to make a difference in the community that I grew up in,” he says. “I’ve had plenty of opportunities to leave. I’m proud to say that I raised my family here, and I never left.”

Sherer won a very close Democratic mayoral primary — clinching victory by only 56 votes. The five-candidate race included former State Rep. Thomas West and Canton City Council member Bill Smuckler. Sherer and volunteers knocked on about 20,000 doors and talked to all five of the city’s unions, highlighting his roots.

“I’ve been on the labor side my entire career,” he says. “I’m not a career politician. It’s a big deal for the guys from labor for me to be where I’m at because this has never happened.”

One of his initial moves in office was hiring the city’s first communications director in about 18 years, Christian Turner. “We could do a much better job at communicating,” Sherer says. “How do we communicate to residents about the programs that are available and the positive things that are happening? How do we communicate for economic development?”

He’s focusing on Canton’s 27 neighborhoods — working toward amending the city’s comprehensive plan to emphasize them more. Goals include cleaning up and paving every city alley in the first four years, increasing the city’s overall existing paving program, expanding housing grants and the demolition program, and collaborating with neighborhood associations.

“The strength of the city has to be our neighborhoods and the people that live in those neighborhoods,” he says. ‘Every neighborhood should get the respect it deserves.”

Improving safety is another aim. “The city is not going to move forward without safety,” Sherer says. He adds that, per the police chief, crime stats are down from the previous year — and that the Canton Police Department is recruiting more officers, hoping to raise its ranks from 154 to the budgeted 170 officers — with 185 as a goal. Plus, the city has invested in 155 Wi-Fiber security cameras and is looking to add 122 more.

Elevating youth engagement is also important to Sherer, who recalls playing Little League in the summer. “I remember how impactful it was for me. … It kept me out of trouble,” he says. “We need to have programs for them while they’re in school — but if we don’t have opportunities for them when they’re done, why would they want to stay here?”

Sherer recently shared his story with McKinley High School students, stressing that success can come from taking alternative paths — like he took by participating in an ironworkers’ apprenticeship program. “I’ve been getting my hands dirty my whole career,” he says. “I’m never afraid to roll up my sleeves.”