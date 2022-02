“The Color Purple”

With a joyous score featuring jazz, ragtime, gospel, African music and blues, “The Color Purple” is a story of hope, a testament to the healing power of love, and a celebration of life. It was nominated for eleven 2006 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Book and Best Original Score. Weathervane Playhouse, 1301 Weathervane Lane, Akron. $12-$35. For tickets and showtimes, visit weathervaneplayhouse.com.