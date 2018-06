6/28 & 6/29 “(In)Dependent: The Heroin Project” presented by Millennial Theatre Project

Through the power of acting and dancing, this piece describes the effects heroin causes from the perspective of the user and the people they surround themselves with, raising awareness and knowledge for the audience. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. $15. For tickets and showtimes, visit akroncivic.com.