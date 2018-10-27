“A Cold, Creepy Reading of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow”

The Lantern Theatre 10901 Tinkers Creek Road, Valley View, Ohio

The Lantern Theatre presents a harvest party that is becoming another family tradition in the Big, Red Barn. Enjoy cider, cocoa, baked goods, songs, poems and “A Cold, Creepy Reading of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” Washington Irving’s inspired and scary sketch of early American history. The Lantern Theatre, 10901 Tinkers Creek Road, Valley View. 2 p.m. $8-$12. lanterntheatreohio.com

The Lantern Theatre 10901 Tinkers Creek Road, Valley View, Ohio View Map
