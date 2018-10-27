The Lantern Theatre presents a harvest party that is becoming another family tradition in the Big, Red Barn. Enjoy cider, cocoa, baked goods, songs, poems and “A Cold, Creepy Reading of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” Washington Irving’s inspired and scary sketch of early American history. The Lantern Theatre, 10901 Tinkers Creek Road, Valley View. 2 p.m. $8-$12. lanterntheatreohio.com