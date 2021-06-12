“A Thrilling Act: The Art of Anthony Eterovich"

This exhibit features paintings and works on paper in oil, watercolor, charcoal, ink and graphite by the late Cleveland artist Anthony Eterovich, which represent seven decades of life on Ohio’s north coast. Massillon Museum, Aultman Health Foundation Gallery, 121 Lincoln Way E, Massillon. Tuesday-Saturday 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Sunday 2-5 p.m. Free. massillonmuseum.org