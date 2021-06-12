“A Thrilling Act: The Art of Anthony Eterovich"

to

Massillon Museum 121 Lincoln Way East, Massillon, Ohio 44646

This exhibit features paintings and works on paper in oil, watercolor, charcoal, ink and graphite by the late Cleveland artist Anthony Eterovich, which represent seven decades of life on Ohio’s north coast. Massillon Museum, Aultman Health Foundation Gallery, 121 Lincoln Way E, Massillon. Tuesday-Saturday 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Sunday 2-5 p.m. Free. massillonmuseum.org

Info

massilon museum
Massillon Museum 121 Lincoln Way East, Massillon, Ohio 44646
Art & Exhibitions, Events in The 330
to
Google Calendar - “A Thrilling Act: The Art of Anthony Eterovich" - 2021-06-12 09:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - “A Thrilling Act: The Art of Anthony Eterovich" - 2021-06-12 09:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - “A Thrilling Act: The Art of Anthony Eterovich" - 2021-06-12 09:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - “A Thrilling Act: The Art of Anthony Eterovich" - 2021-06-12 09:30:00 ical

Tags

330Homes Spring 2020

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required

Calendar of events

Thursday

June 10, 2021

Friday

June 11, 2021

Saturday

June 12, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours

330Tix Button

restaurant guide right rail