“An Evening With Kiwanis for Kids: Building Leaders, One Child at a Time”

Save the date for the Downtown Akron Kiwanis Foundation’s signature fundraising event. The inaugural event, with The Maynard Family Foundation acting as presenting sponsor, is designed to recognize Akron school educators, celebrate student and community supporters, and promote youth service leadership throughout Akron-area schools. The John S. Knight Center, 77 E. Mill St., Akron. $100 and up. For details, visit akronkiwanisforkids.org/reservations