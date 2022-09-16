“As the World Weds: Global Wedding Traditions”

The Kent State University Museum 515 Hilltop Drive, City of Kent, Ohio

This Kent State University Museum exhibit features pieces of clothing beyond white dresses that are incorporated in wedding ceremonies around the world. Kent State University Museum, 515 Hilltop Drive, Kent. Tuesday-Saturday 11 a.m.-5 p.m. & Sunday noon-4 p.m. Free, students, staff and all on Sundays, otherwise $6 general public. facebook.com/museumatksu

