“Bklyn: the Musical”

to

Porthouse Theatre 1145 W. Steels Corners Road, Akron, Ohio 44221

This production is a play within a play, in which a group of street performers tell their own stories to make up the story of a young woman arriving in Brooklyn to find her father. Watch the play, which has the book, music and lyrics by Mark Schoenfeld and Barri McPherson, is produced by Scott Prisand and Mark Schoenfeld, was produced as the original Broadway production by Jeff Calhoun, John McDaniel and Producers Four, on select dates. Porthouse Theatre, 3143 O'Neil Road, Cuyahoga Falls. Sundays 2 p.m., Tuesdays-Saturdays 8 p.m. $30-35 single tickets. kent.edu/porthouse

Info

Porthouse Theatre 1145 W. Steels Corners Road, Akron, Ohio 44221
Theater & Dance
to
Google Calendar - “Bklyn: the Musical” - 2021-07-08 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - “Bklyn: the Musical” - 2021-07-08 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - “Bklyn: the Musical” - 2021-07-08 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - “Bklyn: the Musical” - 2021-07-08 14:00:00 ical

Tags

Homes Summer 21

tix

restaurant guide right rail

Calendar of events

Thursday

July 8, 2021

Friday

July 9, 2021

Saturday

July 10, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required