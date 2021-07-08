“Bklyn: the Musical”

This production is a play within a play, in which a group of street performers tell their own stories to make up the story of a young woman arriving in Brooklyn to find her father. Watch the play, which has the book, music and lyrics by Mark Schoenfeld and Barri McPherson, is produced by Scott Prisand and Mark Schoenfeld, was produced as the original Broadway production by Jeff Calhoun, John McDaniel and Producers Four, on select dates. Porthouse Theatre, 3143 O'Neil Road, Cuyahoga Falls. Sundays 2 p.m., Tuesdays-Saturdays 8 p.m. $30-35 single tickets. kent.edu/porthouse