Based on E.B. White's classic story, the show centers around the tender, life-changing friendship between a pig named Wilbur and a spider named Charlotte who manages to save his life. This show is full of love, devotion and heartwarming humor. See it on select dates. Players Guild Theatre, 1001 Market Ave. N, Canton. $25. playersguildtheatre.com
“Charlotte’s Web”
to
The Players Guild Theatre 1001 Market Avenue North, Canton, Ohio 44702
