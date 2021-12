“Cinderella”

A perfect holiday outing for the entire family, this edition of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s classic musical is based off the 1997 teleplay featuring Whitney Houston and Brandy, and features unforgettable numbers including “The Sweetest Sounds,” “Ten Minutes Ago” and “Impossible.” Ohio Shakespeare Festival, Greystone Hall, 103 S. High St., Akron. $10-$35. ohioshakespearefestival.com