Hosted by the Curated Storefront in the Bowery District, this pop-up museum offers a free immersive experience of the late ceramicist’s kooky creatures. From the first robot the California artist made from scrap metal in 1976 to a light-up demon dog, this 100-plus piece collection is one of the largest displays of the eccentric creator’s works in the world. Landmark Building, 156 S. Main St., Akron. Thursdays noon-7 p.m. Fridays & Saturdays noon-8 p.m. curatedstorefront.org
“Clayton Bailey’s World of Wonders”
to
Landmark Building 156 S. Main St., Akron, Ohio 44308
