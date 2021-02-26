In this virtual presentation and Q&A within The University of Akron's Rethinking Race program, Harvard professor Joseph Gone discusses the discrepancies between American Indian traditions and Western medicine in relation to mental health as well as evidence-based treatment recommendations. 1-2:30 p.m. Free. uakron.edu/race/calendar
“Culture and coloniality in Indigenous community mental health: Considering alterNative orientations and perspectives.”
to
University of Akron 255 East Buchtel Ave, Akron, Ohio 44304
