Disco, funk, rock, Motown and all the hits of the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s take center stage in this theatrical music production, featuring over 60 songs, 100 costume changes and nostalgic videos. From Aretha Franklin to Led Zeppelin, “Decades Rewind” will have you singing and dancing in the aisles. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 7:30 p.m. $27-$47. akroncivic.com
“Decades Rewind”
Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
