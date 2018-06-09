“Decades Rewind”

Google Calendar - “Decades Rewind” - 2018-06-09 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - “Decades Rewind” - 2018-06-09 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - “Decades Rewind” - 2018-06-09 19:30:00 iCalendar - “Decades Rewind” - 2018-06-09 19:30:00

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

Disco, funk, rock, Motown and all the hits of the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s take center stage in this theatrical music production, featuring over 60 songs, 100 costume changes and nostalgic videos. From Aretha Franklin to Led Zeppelin, “Decades Rewind” will have you singing and dancing in the aisles. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 7:30 p.m. $27-$47. akroncivic.com

Info
Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, Theater & Dance, This & That
Google Calendar - “Decades Rewind” - 2018-06-09 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - “Decades Rewind” - 2018-06-09 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - “Decades Rewind” - 2018-06-09 19:30:00 iCalendar - “Decades Rewind” - 2018-06-09 19:30:00

Tags

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required

Akron Life Calendar

Thursday

June 7, 2018

Friday

June 8, 2018

  • Events in The 330 Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & That

Saturday

June 9, 2018

Sunday

June 10, 2018

Monday

June 11, 2018

Tuesday

June 12, 2018

Wednesday

June 13, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours

restaurant guide right rail

Subscribe Right Rail

cover archive teaser