Enjoy this comedic take on the ‘80s horror franchise Oct. 21-22, Oct. 28-29 & Oct. 31. Akron Civic Theatre, Knight Stage, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 7:30 p.m. $20. akroncivic.com
“Evil Dead: The Musical”
to
Knight Stage at The Akron Civic Theatre 182 S. Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
Knight Stage at The Akron Civic Theatre 182 S. Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
Theater & Dance
Thursday
-
Events in The 330 Food & DrinkThe Penny Award at the AAF-Akron Annual Meeting
-
-
Art & Exhibitions“Carry On: A Century of Swing”
-
-
Events in The 330 Food & Drink2022 HSSC Pup Crawl
-
Friday
-
Art & ExhibitionsCVAC: Student & Faculty Exhibition
-
Events in The 330 Food & Drink2022 HSSC Pup Crawl
-
-
Art & Exhibitions“Carry On: A Century of Swing”
-
Saturday
-
Theater & Dance“Evil Dead: The Musical”
-
-
Art & ExhibitionsCVAC: Student & Faculty Exhibition
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Costume PartyOddmall: Hallowondrous
-
Don't miss out on the next great events.
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter: