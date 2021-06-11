This exhibit at the Kent State University Museum features more than 40 examples of Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel and Karl Lagerfeld, such as dresses and suits. Kent State University Museum, Stager and Blum Galleries, 515 Hilltop Drive, Kent. Tuesday-Saturday 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Sunday noon-4 p.m. Free, students, staff and all on Sundays, $6 general public. kent.edu/museum
“Forever Chanel/Coco + Karl”
to
The Kent State University Museum 515 Hilltop Drive, City of Kent, Ohio
Thursday
-
-
-
-
Friday
-
-
-
-
Saturday
-
-
-
-
-
-
