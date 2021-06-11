“Forever Chanel/Coco + Karl”

to

The Kent State University Museum 515 Hilltop Drive, City of Kent, Ohio

This exhibit at the Kent State University Museum features more than 40 examples of Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel and Karl Lagerfeld, such as dresses and suits. Kent State University Museum, Stager and Blum Galleries, 515 Hilltop Drive, Kent. Tuesday-Saturday 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Sunday noon-4 p.m. Free, students, staff and all on Sundays, $6 general public. kent.edu/museum

Info

The Kent State University Museum 515 Hilltop Drive, City of Kent, Ohio
Art & Exhibitions
to
Google Calendar - “Forever Chanel/Coco + Karl” - 2021-06-11 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - “Forever Chanel/Coco + Karl” - 2021-06-11 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - “Forever Chanel/Coco + Karl” - 2021-06-11 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - “Forever Chanel/Coco + Karl” - 2021-06-11 11:00:00 ical

Tags

Homes Summer 21

tix

restaurant guide right rail

Calendar of events

Thursday

July 1, 2021

Friday

July 2, 2021

  • Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330

    -

    Lock 3 Park

Saturday

July 3, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required