The Western Reserve Playhouse presents this collection of three stories livestreamed to brighten your winter. 7:30 p.m. $10. thewrp.org
“Fragments of Farce: A Night of Comedic Sketches by Anton Chekhov”
to
Western Reserve Playhouse 3316 Everett Road, Richfield, Ohio
Western Reserve Playhouse 3316 Everett Road, Richfield, Ohio
Theater & Dance
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:
Thursday
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330Midwinter Blues & Other Tunes: Sizzle
-
Friday
-
Business & Career Events in The 330 Moving ConnectionsAkron Urban League Young Professionals Join Week
-
Saturday
-
Events in The 330"Say It Loud"
-
-
Charity & Fundraisers Concerts & Live Music Food & DrinkRock the Foundation Sweet 16
-