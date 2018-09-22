“Front” International Tour: The Urban Fabric

Akron Art Museum 1 South High St., Akron, Ohio 44308

Join Chief Curator Ellen Rudolph in exploring the diverse artworks in Akron Art Museum’s “Front” presentation through the lens of civic organization and how it affects the social and economic dynamics of a city. Artists reflect on how public infrastructure and social spaces divide and unite us. This tour is free for Akron Art Museum members, but registration is required. Akron Art Museum, 1 S. High St., Akron. 10:30 a.m. Free. akronartmuseum.org

Akron Art Museum 1 South High St., Akron, Ohio 44308
