“Love in Reserve”

to

Rubber City Theatre 243 Furnace St. , Akron, Ohio

Military service and love both require sacrifice. Local journalist and veteran Eric Mansfield depicts military marriages in his play, a national Arts in Armed Forces award semifinalist. It’s focused on the panic that assaults a wife after an attack on her husband’s base and runs on select dates. Rubber City Theatre, 243 Furnace St., Akron. Thursday-Saturday 7:30 p.m., Sunday 2:30 p.m. rubbercitytheatre.com

Theater & Dance
