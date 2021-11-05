Military service and love both require sacrifice. Local journalist and veteran Eric Mansfield depicts military marriages in his play, a national Arts in Armed Forces award semifinalist. It’s focused on the panic that assaults a wife after an attack on her husband’s base and runs on select dates. Rubber City Theatre, 243 Furnace St., Akron. Thursday-Saturday 7:30 p.m., Sunday 2:30 p.m. rubbercitytheatre.com
“Love in Reserve”
to
Rubber City Theatre 243 Furnace St. , Akron, Ohio
Rubber City Theatre 243 Furnace St. , Akron, Ohio
Theater & Dance
Thursday
-
Charity & Fundraisers Fashion & Trunk ShowsThe Jewelry Box Happy Hour
-
-
Charity & Fundraisers Events in The 330The Jewelry Box Happy Hour
-
Friday
-
Charity & FundraisersThe Jewelry Box VIP Event
-
-
Theater & DanceGroundWorks DanceTheater
-
-
Theater & Dance“Love in Reserve”
-
Saturday
-
Theater & DanceGroundWorks DanceTheater
-
-
Theater & Dance“Love in Reserve”
-
Don't miss out on the next great events.
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter: