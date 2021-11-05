“Love in Reserve”

Military service and love both require sacrifice. Local journalist and veteran Eric Mansfield depicts military marriages in his play, a national Arts in Armed Forces award semifinalist. It’s focused on the panic that assaults a wife after an attack on her husband’s base and runs on select dates. Rubber City Theatre, 243 Furnace St., Akron. Thursday-Saturday 7:30 p.m., Sunday 2:30 p.m. rubbercitytheatre.com