“Marvelocity: The Art of Alex Ross”

Canton Museum of Art 1001 Market Avenue North, Canton, Ohio 44702

This comic book artist has produced some of the most iconic images today for the Marvel Universe including Captain America, Spider-Man, Black Panther and more. See art from his recent book, “Marvelocity,” and learn about Ross through childhood drawings, sketches, head busts and more. Canton Museum of Art, 1001 Market Ave. N, Canton. Tuesday-Thursday 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Friday-Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sunday 1-5 p.m. Free members, $8 nonmember adults. cantonart.org

canton museum of art
