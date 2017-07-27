“Newsies”

to Google Calendar - “Newsies” - 2017-07-27 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - “Newsies” - 2017-07-27 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - “Newsies” - 2017-07-27 00:00:00 iCalendar - “Newsies” - 2017-07-27 00:00:00

Porthouse Theater 1145 W. Steels Corners Road, Akron, Ohio 44221

Adapted from the Disney film of the same name, “Newsies” is the exhilarating tale of newsboy Jack Kelly who dreams of a better life far from selling newspapers on the streets of turn-of-the-century New York City. When publishing giants Joseph Pulitzer and William Randolph Hearst raise prices and endanger the newsboys’ livelihoods, Jack and his band of newsies find a cause to fight for. Porthouse Theatre, Cuyahoga Valley National Park, 3143 O’Neil Road, Cuyahoga Falls. $22-$40. www.kent.edu/porthouse.

Info
Porthouse Theater 1145 W. Steels Corners Road, Akron, Ohio 44221 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Newsies
to Google Calendar - “Newsies” - 2017-07-27 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - “Newsies” - 2017-07-27 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - “Newsies” - 2017-07-27 00:00:00 iCalendar - “Newsies” - 2017-07-27 00:00:00

Tags

connect

 

Akron Life Calendar

Thursday

July 20, 2017

  • -

    Medina Library , 210 South Broadway Street , Medina, Ohio 44256

Friday

July 21, 2017

  • -

    Medina Library , 210 South Broadway Street , Medina, Ohio 44256

Saturday

July 22, 2017

  • -

    Medina Library , 210 South Broadway Street , Medina, Ohio 44256

Sunday

July 23, 2017

Monday

July 24, 2017

Tuesday

July 25, 2017

  • -

    Medina Library , 210 South Broadway Street , Medina, Ohio 44256

  • -

    Medina Library , 210 South Broadway Street , Medina, Ohio 44256

Wednesday

July 26, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

Restaurant Search