Adapted from the Disney film of the same name, “Newsies” is the exhilarating tale of newsboy Jack Kelly who dreams of a better life far from selling newspapers on the streets of turn-of-the-century New York City. When publishing giants Joseph Pulitzer and William Randolph Hearst raise prices and endanger the newsboys’ livelihoods, Jack and his band of newsies find a cause to fight for. Porthouse Theatre, Cuyahoga Valley National Park, 3143 O’Neil Road, Cuyahoga Falls. $22-$40. www.kent.edu/porthouse.