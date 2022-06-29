“Pathfinders: Kent State University School of Fashion Alumni”

to

The Kent State University Museum 515 Hilltop Drive, City of Kent, Ohio

Check out diverse approaches to fashion by Kent State University alumni who have at least six years of experience after graduation, such as Jules Acree, Deanna First, Keama Garrett, Joshua Hupper, Miyako Nakamura and Anne Skoch. Kent State University Museum, 515 Hilltop Drive, Kent. Tuesday-Saturday 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Sunday noon-4 p.m. Free, students, staff and all on Sundays, otherwise $6 general public. kent.edu/museum

Info

The Kent State University Museum 515 Hilltop Drive, City of Kent, Ohio
Art & Exhibitions
to
Google Calendar - “Pathfinders: Kent State University School of Fashion Alumni” - 2022-06-29 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - “Pathfinders: Kent State University School of Fashion Alumni” - 2022-06-29 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - “Pathfinders: Kent State University School of Fashion Alumni” - 2022-06-29 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - “Pathfinders: Kent State University School of Fashion Alumni” - 2022-06-29 11:00:00 ical

Tags

Homes Summer22

Calendar of events

Thursday

June 30, 2022

Friday

July 1, 2022

Saturday

July 2, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

tix