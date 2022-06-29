“Pathfinders: Kent State University School of Fashion Alumni”

Check out diverse approaches to fashion by Kent State University alumni who have at least six years of experience after graduation, such as Jules Acree, Deanna First, Keama Garrett, Joshua Hupper, Miyako Nakamura and Anne Skoch. Kent State University Museum, 515 Hilltop Drive, Kent. Tuesday-Saturday 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Sunday noon-4 p.m. Free, students, staff and all on Sundays, otherwise $6 general public. kent.edu/museum