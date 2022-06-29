Check out diverse approaches to fashion by Kent State University alumni who have at least six years of experience after graduation, such as Jules Acree, Deanna First, Keama Garrett, Joshua Hupper, Miyako Nakamura and Anne Skoch. Kent State University Museum, 515 Hilltop Drive, Kent. Tuesday-Saturday 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Sunday noon-4 p.m. Free, students, staff and all on Sundays, otherwise $6 general public. kent.edu/museum
“Pathfinders: Kent State University School of Fashion Alumni”
to
The Kent State University Museum 515 Hilltop Drive, City of Kent, Ohio
The Kent State University Museum 515 Hilltop Drive, City of Kent, Ohio
Art & Exhibitions
Thursday
Friday
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Festivals & FairsJuly 1 Kenmore First Friday Virgil Lay Day ft. Big Pop, Purple kniF, Beyonderers & More!
-
Saturday
-
Festivals & Fairs Outdoor Activities This & ThatPeninsula Flea at Heritage Farms
-
Don't miss out on the next great events.
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter: