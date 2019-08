The Canton Museum of Art and the Canton Heart Guild present the museum’s largest fundraiser of the year.

Tickets include food from over 25 local restaurants, drinks, entertainment, music, live art and more. Proceeds are used to help fund exhibitions and educational programming, which reach over 44,000 people each year. Cultural Center for the Arts on the Lanai, 1001 Market Ave. N., Canton. 7 p.m.-Midnight. $100-$250. cantonart.org/garten