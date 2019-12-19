“Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer”

This beloved TV classic soars off the screen and onto the stage this holiday season. See all your favorite characters from the show including Santa and Mrs. Claus, Hermey the Elf, Bumble the Abominable Snow Monster, Clarice, Yukon Cornelius and, of course, Rudolph, as they come to life. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 7:30 p.m. $26-$46. akroncivic.com