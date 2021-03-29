“Say It Loud – The University of Akron: Black Men Rising for Justice and Peace”

to

University of Akron 255 East Buchtel Ave, Akron, Ohio 44304

“Say It Loud,” a live performance piece by the Millennial Theatre Project, which is part of the Akron Civic Theatre, has a townhall at The University of Akron. They perform the piece and use the stories from the townhall in their next performance. View the livestream on the Say It Loud, Millennial Theatre Project and Akron Civic Theatre’s Facebook pages. 7-8:30 p.m. Free. facebook.com/millennialtheatreproject

Info

University of Akron 255 East Buchtel Ave, Akron, Ohio 44304
to
Google Calendar - “Say It Loud – The University of Akron: Black Men Rising for Justice and Peace” - 2021-03-29 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - “Say It Loud – The University of Akron: Black Men Rising for Justice and Peace” - 2021-03-29 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - “Say It Loud – The University of Akron: Black Men Rising for Justice and Peace” - 2021-03-29 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - “Say It Loud – The University of Akron: Black Men Rising for Justice and Peace” - 2021-03-29 19:00:00 ical

Tags

330Homes Spring 2020

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required

Calendar of events

Thursday

March 25, 2021

Friday

March 26, 2021

Saturday

March 27, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours

330Tix Button

restaurant guide right rail